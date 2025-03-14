Detroit Trades Tory Dello to New Jersey

March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Tory Dello

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Tory Dello(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday traded defenseman Tory Dello to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for future considerations.

Dello appeared in 27 games for the Griffins this season and totaled four points (1-3-4), 16 penalty minutes and a minus-four rating, skating in his 200th pro game on Dec. 6 against Chicago. In 47 career outings with Grand Rapids (2019-21; 24-25), Dello showed six points (1-5-6) and 30 penalty minutes. The 28-year-old made his pro debut with the Griffins back on March 11, 2020 against Iowa after signing with Grand Rapids as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Notre Dame. Throughout 215 AHL contests, the Lakewood, Illinois, native has 52 points (13-39-52), 128 penalty minutes and a plus-38 rating between the Griffins, Chicago (2023-24), and Laval (2021-23).

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2024-25 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.