Detroit Trades Tory Dello to New Jersey
March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday traded defenseman Tory Dello to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for future considerations.
Dello appeared in 27 games for the Griffins this season and totaled four points (1-3-4), 16 penalty minutes and a minus-four rating, skating in his 200th pro game on Dec. 6 against Chicago. In 47 career outings with Grand Rapids (2019-21; 24-25), Dello showed six points (1-5-6) and 30 penalty minutes. The 28-year-old made his pro debut with the Griffins back on March 11, 2020 against Iowa after signing with Grand Rapids as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Notre Dame. Throughout 215 AHL contests, the Lakewood, Illinois, native has 52 points (13-39-52), 128 penalty minutes and a plus-38 rating between the Griffins, Chicago (2023-24), and Laval (2021-23).
Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Tory Dello
(Nicolas Carrillo)
