Penguins Sign Chase Pietila to ATO

March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defenseman Chase Pietila to an amateur tryout agreement.

Pietila was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fourth round (111th overall) of this past summer's 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh this past Sunday, Mar. 9, after the conclusion of his sophomore season with Michigan Tech University.

The 21-year-old, right-handed rearguard led Michigan Tech defensemen in points for the second straight season, amassing 22 points (7G-15A) in 36 games. Furthermore, he won CCHA Defensive Defenseman of the Year as well as being named to the All-CCHA First Team.

In his two seasons with the Huskies, Pietila tallied 10 goals and 34 assists for 44 points.

A native of Howell, Michigan, Chase's older brother, Logan Pietila, is currently under contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and plays for their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Friday, Mar. 14, when the Penguins take down the turnpike for a rivalry matchup against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop from PPL Center is set for 7:05 p.m.

The Penguins return home on Friday, Mar. 21 for a visit from the Providence Bruins. The matchup between the Penguins and Bruins is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

