Moose's Liwiski Suspended for Three Games

March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Manitoba Moose forward Mark Liwiski has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions in a game at Chicago on Mar. 13.

Liwiski was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 40.4 after receiving a game misconduct for physical abuse of an official (Category III). He will miss Manitoba's games Saturday (Mar. 15) and Sunday (Mar. 16) at Iowa, and Wednesday (Mar. 19) at Rockford.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.