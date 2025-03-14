Moose's Liwiski Suspended for Three Games
March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Manitoba Moose forward Mark Liwiski has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions in a game at Chicago on Mar. 13.
Liwiski was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 40.4 after receiving a game misconduct for physical abuse of an official (Category III). He will miss Manitoba's games Saturday (Mar. 15) and Sunday (Mar. 16) at Iowa, and Wednesday (Mar. 19) at Rockford.
