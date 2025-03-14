Viel Nets Two in P-Bruins' Shootout Loss to Americans

March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Rochester, NY - Jeffrey Viel scored twice in the opening frame of the Providence Bruins' 4-3 shootout loss to the Rochester Americans on Friday night at Blue Cross Arena. Tyler Pitlick and Jake Gaudet each recorded two assists. Oliver Wahlstrom tallied on the power play in the final frame.

How It Happened

Viel collected the puck at the right post after it bounced off the boards and backhanded it off the goaltender's leg and into the back of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 16:15 remaining in the first period. Pitlick and Gaudet were credited with the assists. Viel retrieved a rebound above the blue paint and patiently tucked the puck around the goaltender on the backhand, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 9:08 to play in the first frame. Pitlick and Gaudet received the assists. Erik Brännström's one-timer from the top of the left circle whistled inside the far post for a power play goal, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1 with 14:22 left in the second period. Just 1:10 into the third period, Mason Jobst chipped a rebound over the goaltender, tying the game at 2-2. While on a 5-on-3 power play, Wahlstrom hammered a one-timer from the slot into the upper-right corner of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead with 6:08 remaining in the third period. Georgii Merkulov and Matthew Poitras received the assists. Isac Rosén's one-timer from the right circle snuck inside the near post, tying the game at 3-3 with 2:13 to play in the third frame. Jack Rathbone scored the lone goal of the shootout in the second round to give the Amerks the victory.

Stats

Viel notched his first multi-goal game of the season. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 40 of 43 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 29 shots. The power play went 1-for-5 and the penalty kill was 4-for-5. The Providence Bruins fall to 32-18-4-3.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday, March 16 at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.