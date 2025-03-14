T-Birds Introduce Sensory Bags for Fans with Sensitivities

March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds, in partnership with MAACO Collision Repair & Auto Painting and with support from CHD, are proud to introduce Sensory Bags at the MassMutual Center for all T-Birds games moving forward.

Inspired by the growth of the annual Sensory-Friendly Sunday game, the T-Birds will now offer these bags at all home games. Each of the 10 available bags will contain:

Noise-canceling headphones

Sunglasses

Squishy foam puck (stress reliever)

Tissues

Wipes

Feelings card

"From day one, our goal has been to create an inclusive and welcoming environment where every fan can fully enjoy the excitement of Thunderbirds hockey," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "Thanks to the generosity and support of our friends at CHD and MAACO, we are thrilled to expand our commitment to accessibility by offering sensory bags. These resources will allow fans with light and sound sensitivities to feel more comfortable at our games- not just on Sensory-Friendly Sunday, but throughout the entire season."

Sensory Bags will be free of charge to any fans who experience difficulties with light and sound in a typical hockey game atmosphere. The bags will be available to check out behind Section 27, near T-Birds Ticket Headquarters, and may be returned at the end of each game.

"Our Maaco family is excited and honored to be part of bringing awareness to this great cause and to help make a difference," said Joe Houghton, owner of MAACO Collision Repair & Auto Painting. "We look forward to continuing our support and partnership in the upcoming years."

Fans with questions regarding the Sensory-Friendly Game and the new Sensory Bags can direct them to the Thunderbirds front office at (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

