T-Birds Introduce Sensory Bags for Fans with Sensitivities
March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds, in partnership with MAACO Collision Repair & Auto Painting and with support from CHD, are proud to introduce Sensory Bags at the MassMutual Center for all T-Birds games moving forward.
Inspired by the growth of the annual Sensory-Friendly Sunday game, the T-Birds will now offer these bags at all home games. Each of the 10 available bags will contain:
Noise-canceling headphones
Sunglasses
Squishy foam puck (stress reliever)
Tissues
Wipes
Feelings card
"From day one, our goal has been to create an inclusive and welcoming environment where every fan can fully enjoy the excitement of Thunderbirds hockey," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "Thanks to the generosity and support of our friends at CHD and MAACO, we are thrilled to expand our commitment to accessibility by offering sensory bags. These resources will allow fans with light and sound sensitivities to feel more comfortable at our games- not just on Sensory-Friendly Sunday, but throughout the entire season."
Sensory Bags will be free of charge to any fans who experience difficulties with light and sound in a typical hockey game atmosphere. The bags will be available to check out behind Section 27, near T-Birds Ticket Headquarters, and may be returned at the end of each game.
"Our Maaco family is excited and honored to be part of bringing awareness to this great cause and to help make a difference," said Joe Houghton, owner of MAACO Collision Repair & Auto Painting. "We look forward to continuing our support and partnership in the upcoming years."
Fans with questions regarding the Sensory-Friendly Game and the new Sensory Bags can direct them to the Thunderbirds front office at (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2025
- IceHogs Trade Brandon Baddock to Marlies - Rockford IceHogs
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Monsters Recall Goaltender Pavel Cajan from ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones - Cleveland Monsters
- Moose Sign Reece Vitelli to Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Nikita Nesterenko from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins Sign Chase Pietila to ATO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Introduce Sensory Bags for Fans with Sensitivities - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Penguins, Game #59 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Opioid Awareness Panel March 22 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Visit IceHogs for Second Time in Franchise History - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors Host Firebirds, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Kyle Capobianco - Texas Stars
- Riding Three Game Win Streak, Rockford Plays Host to Hartford Wolf Pack - Rockford IceHogs
- Weekend Preview: Islanders at Senators - Bridgeport Islanders
- Moose Comeback Cut Short - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- T-Birds Introduce Sensory Bags for Fans with Sensitivities
- T-Birds to Host Sensory-Friendly Game on Sunday, March 16
- T-Birds G Colten Ellis Named AHL Player of the Week
- Peca Delivers Another Clutch Tally in Comeback Win at Bridgeport
- Peca, Ellis Excel in T-Birds' Pink in the Rink Win