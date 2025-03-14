Monsters Turn up Offensive Pressure But Come up Short in 4-1 Loss to Stars
March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
AUSTIN, TEXAS - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Texas Stars 4-1 on Friday night at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. With the loss, the Monsters are now 28-19-5-5 and in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, Texas opened up the scoring with goals from Jack Becker at 11:56 and Justin Hryckowian at 13:00 making it 2-0. James Malatesta cut the lead in half with a marker at 14:26 assisted by Jordan Dumais, but the Stars added one more tally from Matìj Blümel at 17:29 sending the Monsters to the final intermission trailing 3-1. Emilio Pettersen's goal at 4:28 of the third period extended the Stars lead to 4-1 which held for the final score despite strong offensive pressure from the Monsters.
Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 22 saves in defeat while Texas' Remi Poirier stopped 38 shots for the win.
The Monsters have a rematch with the Texas Stars at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 0 - - 1
TEX 0 3 1 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 39 0/3 1/1 2 min / 1 inf
TEX 26 0/1 3/3 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Sawchenko L 22 4 9-8-4
TEX Poirier W 38 1 11-8-2
Cleveland Record: 28-19-5-5, 4th North Division
Texas Record: 33-19-3-0, 2nd Central Division
- ClevelandMonsters.com -
