Monsters Turn up Offensive Pressure But Come up Short in 4-1 Loss to Stars

March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

AUSTIN, TEXAS - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Texas Stars 4-1 on Friday night at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. With the loss, the Monsters are now 28-19-5-5 and in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, Texas opened up the scoring with goals from Jack Becker at 11:56 and Justin Hryckowian at 13:00 making it 2-0. James Malatesta cut the lead in half with a marker at 14:26 assisted by Jordan Dumais, but the Stars added one more tally from Matìj Blümel at 17:29 sending the Monsters to the final intermission trailing 3-1. Emilio Pettersen's goal at 4:28 of the third period extended the Stars lead to 4-1 which held for the final score despite strong offensive pressure from the Monsters.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 22 saves in defeat while Texas' Remi Poirier stopped 38 shots for the win.

The Monsters have a rematch with the Texas Stars at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

The Monsters have a rematch with the Texas Stars at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 0 - - 1

TEX 0 3 1 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 39 0/3 1/1 2 min / 1 inf

TEX 26 0/1 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Sawchenko L 22 4 9-8-4

TEX Poirier W 38 1 11-8-2

Cleveland Record: 28-19-5-5, 4th North Division

Texas Record: 33-19-3-0, 2nd Central Division

