Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Kyle Capobianco

March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars defenseman Kyle Capobianco

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club recalled defenseman Kyle Capobianco from the Texas Stars, Dallas' primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Additionally, the Stars reassigned goaltender Ben Kraws from Texas to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Capobianco, 27, heads back to Dallas, where he made his debut with NHL club on Jan. 31 against Vancouver. The defenseman also ranks 10th among all AHL rearguards with 35 points (5-30=35) and shares the team lead with 30 assists in 49 games for Texas. Capobianco won the Eddie Shore Award in 2023-24 as the AHL's top defenseman following a 54-point season (12-42=54) in 69 games with the Moose.

The Mississauga, Ontario native was originally drafted by Arizona in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Texas hosts Cleveland tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in the first game of a four-game homestand. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

