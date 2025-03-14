San Jose Barracuda Sign Defenseman John Gormley
March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed defenseman John Gormley to a two-year, two-way AHL contract. The deal will run through the 2025-26 season. The club has assigned the blueliner to its ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate the Wichita Thunder (@Wichita_Thunder).
Gormley, 24, recently completed his final season at Long Island University, appearing in 34 games. He recorded two goals and 26 penalty minutes.
During his four years at LIU, he played in 128 games, totaling 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) and 123 penalty minutes.
Before college, the six-foot-four, 225-pound right-hander spent two seasons in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) with the Topeka Pilots and Bismarck Bobcats, amassing 19 points (six goals, 13 assists), 130 penalty minutes, and a plus-19 rating.
A native of Bronx, New York, Gormley was a teammate of current Barracuda forward Anthony Vincent at LIU during the 2021-22 season.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2025
- Moose's Liwiski Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- San Jose Barracuda Sign Defenseman John Gormley - San Jose Barracuda
- IceHogs Trade Brandon Baddock to Marlies - Rockford IceHogs
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Monsters Recall Goaltender Pavel Cajan from ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones - Cleveland Monsters
- Moose Sign Reece Vitelli to Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Nikita Nesterenko from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins Sign Chase Pietila to ATO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Introduce Sensory Bags for Fans with Sensitivities - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Penguins, Game #59 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Opioid Awareness Panel March 22 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Visit IceHogs for Second Time in Franchise History - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors Host Firebirds, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Kyle Capobianco - Texas Stars
- Riding Three Game Win Streak, Rockford Plays Host to Hartford Wolf Pack - Rockford IceHogs
- Weekend Preview: Islanders at Senators - Bridgeport Islanders
- Moose Comeback Cut Short - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.