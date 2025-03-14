San Jose Barracuda Sign Defenseman John Gormley

March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed defenseman John Gormley to a two-year, two-way AHL contract. The deal will run through the 2025-26 season. The club has assigned the blueliner to its ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate the Wichita Thunder (@Wichita_Thunder).

Gormley, 24, recently completed his final season at Long Island University, appearing in 34 games. He recorded two goals and 26 penalty minutes.

During his four years at LIU, he played in 128 games, totaling 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) and 123 penalty minutes.

Before college, the six-foot-four, 225-pound right-hander spent two seasons in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) with the Topeka Pilots and Bismarck Bobcats, amassing 19 points (six goals, 13 assists), 130 penalty minutes, and a plus-19 rating.

A native of Bronx, New York, Gormley was a teammate of current Barracuda forward Anthony Vincent at LIU during the 2021-22 season.

