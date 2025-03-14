Comets Beaten by Rocket, 4-1
March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY. - On Friday night inside the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, the Comets stepped onto the ice against one of the hottest teams in the AHL, the Laval Rocket. Currently placed atop the North Division, the Rocket entered Utica for the final two games of the season series against the Comets. Thus far, Utica has only one victory against the affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens in the six games this season. On Friday, Utica was determined to pick up the second win in the penultimate game of the regular season series. However, during the game, the Rocket three goal advantage was too much for Utica to overcome as the Comets couldn't find their way back and dropped the contest by a 4-1 score.
In the first period, Laval's Sean Ferrall scored a powerplay goal to put Utica down 1-0 at 5:41. In the second period, Florian Xhekaj extended the Laval lead at 4:45 as he deflected a shot passed Comets goalie Isaac Poulter putting Utica down 2-0. Laurent Dauphin scored another powerplay goal at 11:38 put the Comets down 3-0. Utica finally got on the scoreboard and send the crowd into a frenzy after Brian Halonen split the Laval defense and skated around goalie Cayden Primeau for his team leading 21st of the season at 17:03.
In the final period, Xhekaj scored at 16:17 into the empty net to score his second and put Utica down 4-1. The Comets were unable to mount a comeback and the game ended with a 4-1 loss.
The Comets host the Rocket again tomorrow. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2025
- Comets Beaten by Rocket, 4-1 - Utica Comets
- T-Birds Defense Unable to Withstand Crunch - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ty Tullio Added to Wranglers Roster - Calgary Wranglers
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Jet Greaves from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Acquire Defenseman Tory Dello - Utica Comets
- Detroit Trades Tory Dello to New Jersey - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose's Liwiski Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- San Jose Barracuda Sign Defenseman John Gormley - San Jose Barracuda
- IceHogs Trade Brandon Baddock to Marlies - Rockford IceHogs
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Monsters Recall Goaltender Pavel Cajan from ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones - Cleveland Monsters
- Moose Sign Reece Vitelli to Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Nikita Nesterenko from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins Sign Chase Pietila to ATO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Introduce Sensory Bags for Fans with Sensitivities - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Penguins, Game #59 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Opioid Awareness Panel March 22 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Visit IceHogs for Second Time in Franchise History - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors Host Firebirds, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Kyle Capobianco - Texas Stars
- Riding Three Game Win Streak, Rockford Plays Host to Hartford Wolf Pack - Rockford IceHogs
- Weekend Preview: Islanders at Senators - Bridgeport Islanders
- Moose Comeback Cut Short - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.