Syracuse Crunch to Hold Opioid Awareness Panel March 22

March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding an Opioid Awareness Panel on Saturday, March 22 before the team hosts the Rochester Americans at 7 p.m.

The Opioid Awareness Panel will take place in a meeting room in The Oncenter Convention Center from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. The panel will address the ongoing opioid crisis, including an overview of what opioids are, how to safely use them, warning signs that someone might be developing an addiction, what action can be taken and resources available to help.

Panelists will include Dr. Dan DiChristina, Crunch team physician and Orthopedics East surgeon, and Sam Castleberry, supervisor of the Mobile Crisis program and the Syracuse Crisis Intervention and Prevention Program at Helio Health. Additional panelists will be added.

The Opioid Awareness Panel is free and open to all fans. Attendees may pre-register online. Attendees without tickets to the game may request one ticket per person for pickup at the panel. The panel is part of an Opioid Awareness Program with The Crunch Foundation, Inc. and the New York State Department of Health.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.