Commesso Stays Red Hot, Hogs Beat Wolf Pack 4-0
March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs pushed past the Hartford Wolf Pack 4-0 Friday night inside the BMO Center. Goaltender Drew Commesso recorded his fourth-straight win and his second shutout in eight days while stopping 26 shots.
The IceHogs dominated the first period, outshooting the Wolf Pack 17-2. Hartford goaltender Louis Domingue held strong but did allow a goal four minutes in.
In his IceHogs' debut, Aku Räty picked up an assist along with Gerry Mayhew on a Kevin Korchinski rebound goal.
Rockford was forced to kill off four Hartford power plays in the middle frame and was successful on all attempts. Goaltender Drew Commesso stopped 16 Wolf Pack shots in the period behind a sturdy IceHogs defense.
The Hogs earned a power play eight minutes into the 3rd and Joey Anderson capitalized. He snapped in his team-leading 9th power play goal on the season. Cole Guttman grabbed an assist on the 2-0 goal, his first of three helpers in the final frame.
Andreas Athanasiou pushed his point-streak to four games with a blasting slapshot from in-between the hash marks to give Rockford a 3-0 lead. With the Hartford net empty, Athanasiou added another 3rd period tally to finish off the Wolf Pack.
Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Saturday, Mar. 15 at 7pm CT. The Hogs take on the Griffins for a St. Paddy's Day celebration! Click here for tickets.
Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO
Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market!
