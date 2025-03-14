Senators Top Islanders, 6-1

March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, Ont. - The Bridgeport Islanders (13-39-4-3), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 6-1 loss to the Belleville Senators (27-21-4-4) at CAA Arena on Friday.

Jack Randl scored his first AHL goal midway through the third period.

Leevi Meriläinen (13-7-3) made 20 saves for the Senators, while Belleville's offense scored twice on the power play, once at four-on-four, and three times at five-on-five. The Islanders dropped to 0-3-0-0 in the season series.

The Senators cashed in on their first two power plays to take a 2-0 lead prior to the first intermission. Angus Crookshank deflected home his team-leading 20th goal of the season at the 4:40 mark, altering Garrett Pilon's left-circle shot from the doorstep to beat Jakub Skarek (5-12-1). Tyler Boucher added his fourth goal of the season and first on the power play at 13:52, snapping a wrist shot off the post and in.

All-Star defenseman Jeremy Davies blew a slap shot past Skarek's blocker from above the left hash marks to make it 3-0 at 9:31 of the second. The Senators added three more goals in the third period, all at five-on-five, from Max Guenette, Keean Washkurak, and Xavier Bourgault.

Randl recorded his first AHL goal at 10:25 of the third period for Meriläinen's only blemish. Cole Bardreau won a wall battle on the left side and centered a pass for Daylan Kuefler, who twisted a brilliant backhand feed to the doorstep where Randl flipped another backhander home. Kuefler finished the game a goal shy of the Gordie Howe hat trick, as he also fought Jorian Donovan late in the second period.

The Islanders went 0-for-7 on the power play after scoring in each of their last five games. The penalty kill was 1-for-3.

Next Time Out: The Islanders complete their three-game Canadian road trip tomorrow night with a 7 p.m. rematch against the Belleville Senators at CAA Arena. The game can be heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network or seen live on AHLTV on FloHockey, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 6:45 p.m.

