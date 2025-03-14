Moose Sign Reece Vitelli to Tryout

March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forward Reece Vitelli to a professional tryout agreement.

Reece Vitelli

Centre

Born July 5, 2001 -- Winnipeg, Man.

Height 5.11 -- Weight 180 -- Shoots R

Vitelli, 23, has 52 points (12G, 40A) in 57 games with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates. The Winnipeg, Man. product is tied for 13th in ECHL scoring and ranks sixth in the league in assists. Vitelli has 130 points (33G, 97A) in 154 career ECHL contests split between Savannah and the Atlanta Gladiators. The centre comes to the Moose with 21 games of AHL experience, picking up two goals with the Tucson Roadrunners. Prior to turning pro, Vitelli totalled 133 points (53G, 80A) in 288 WHL games with the Everett Silvertips and Prince Albert Raiders.

The Moose continue their road trip with a pair of weekend contests against the Iowa Wild on Saturday (6 p.m. CT) and Sunday (3 p.m. CT). Catch the games on cjob.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey. Saturday's game can be heard on 680 CJOB.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.