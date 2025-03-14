Wolf Pack Visit IceHogs for Second Time in Franchise History

March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ROCKFORD, IL - The Hartford Wolf Pack continue their rare three-game road trip to the Midwest tonight when they visit the Rockford IceHogs at the BMO Center.

The puck drop is set for 8:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the second and final meeting of the season between the Wolf Pack and the IceHogs. The sides met at the XL Center on Dec. 6, a game won 4-0 by the Wolf Pack.

Following an even first period in which the sides split 14 shots 7-7, the Wolf Pack finally broke the ice 5:31 into the second period. Dylan Roobroeck scored his fifth goal of the season, giving the Wolf Pack a lead they never lost. Jaroslav ChmelarÃÅ extended the lead at 14:36, making it 2-0 through 40 minutes in favor of the Wolf Pack.

Jake Leschyshyn potted his second goal of the season 3:27 into the third period, making it 3-0 and putting the Wolf Pack out of reach. Any doubt left was resolved at 16:52 when Alex Belzile hit the empty net for his eighth goal of the season.

Dylan Garand made 24 saves to collect the shutout. He was named the game's first star.

The Wolf Pack are 0-1-0-0 all-time at the BMO Center. They lost their first-ever visit on Dec. 17, 2022. That night, the Wolf Pack dropped a 3-2 decision. Filip Roos' goal 19:26 into the second period stood as the game-winning strike for the IceHogs.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack lost their fifth straight game (0-4-1-0) on the road on Wednesday night, dropping a 2-1 heartbreaker to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Ondřej Becher opened the scoring 10:44 into the second period, taking a pass from Cross Hanas and converting on a breakaway for his seventh goal of the season. Just under five minutes later, at 15:34, Joe Snively took a minor penalty for hooking, giving the Wolf Pack their second power play of the night.

On the power play, Brendan Brisson fired a shot from the right-wing circle that clipped the right skate of Leschyshyn and trickled over the line at 16:42, tying the game 1-1.

Late in the third period, the Wolf Pack took two penalties in a span of 44 seconds, giving the Griffins a five-on-three advantage at 17:49. Just eight seconds into the two-man advantage, Austin Watson blasted a one-timer from the left-wing circle to give the Griffins a 2-1 lead.

Watson's 14 th goal of the season proved to be the game-winning strike, dropping the Wolf Pack to 2-1-0-0 against the Central Division this season.

Anton Blidh leads the Wolf Pack in goals with 17, while Belzile paces the club in points with 51 (16 g, 35 a).

IceHogs Outlook:

The IceHogs picked up a 4-2 victory on home ice over the Texas Stars on Saturday night.

Cole Guttman opened the scoring just 58 seconds in, scoring his 21 st goal of the season to give the IceHogs an early 1-0 lead. Emilio Pettersen tied the game at 10:11, but Paul Ludwinski restored the lead at 14:55 with his fourth goal of the season.

Pettersen's second strike of the game came 13:36 into the middle frame, once again drawing the Stars even. The IceHogs took the lead for good just over four minutes later, however, as Zach Sanford buried his 13 th goal of the season on the power play to make it 3-2 in favor of the home side.

Joey Anderson hit the empty net at 19:32, securing two points for the IceHogs in their chase for a playoff spot in the Central Division.

Guttman leads the IceHogs in both goals with 21 and points with 48 (21 g, 27 a).

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 7:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The road trip concludes tomorrow night when the Wolf Pack visit the Milwaukee Admirals. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, Mar. 21, when the Hershey Bears come to town. Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

