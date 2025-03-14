Game Preview: Condors Host Firebirds, 7 p.m.

March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors and Coachella Valley Firebirds meet for the seventh time this season with the Condors owning a 3-2-1 record.

LOOKING BACK

A controversial goal in the third period secured a sweep for the Abbotsford Canucks on Wednesday, 2-1. Alex Swetlikoff had the lone goal for Bakersfield.

CAP'S BACK

Seth Griffith is expected back in the lineup tonight following the birth of his second daughter late Monday night. He is t-4th in the AHL scoring race with 52 points (17g-35a) in 52 games.

DEVELOPING NICELY

Matthew Savoie is t-6th among rookies in scoring with 41 points (16g-25a) in 49 games. His +16 is third among first year players. He has been even or better in 12 of his last 13 games.

SOMETHING ABOUT CV

Daniel D'Amato leads the Condors with six points (3g-3a) in five games against Coachella Valley. Goaltender Olivier Rodrigue is 3-1-1 with a 2.59 goals against average and a .924 save percentage in the season series.

FIRING AWAY

Wednesday was the sixth time this season the Condors have eclipsed 40 shots in a game. The season high is 51, set on January 11 at home against San Jose.

DEALT IT

Collin Delia stopped 31 of 33 in the loss on Wednesday. He has had a .900 save percentage or better in seven of his last 10 starts.

KILLING IT

On Wednesday, the Condors killed all three power plays against, snapping a skid of nine straight games of having allowed a man advantage goal.

LOW SCORING LOSS

Wednesday was the first time this season the Condors have not won when allowing two goals or fewer.

PACIFIC OUTLOOK

Seven teams will once again make the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division. Currently, Bakersfield is two points back of seventh-place Tucson, who is idle tonight. The Condors have two games in hand. The Roadrunners host San Jose for two games starting tomorrow. (Click here for the playoff primer)

FIREBIRDS FIGHTING AT THE TOP

Coachella Valley fell 4-1 to Colorado on Wednesday at home to slip two points back of the Eagles for first in the Pacific Division. The Firebirds 16 road wins are second most in the division. They are without leading scorer Jani Nyman, who made his NHL debut and scored for Seattle earlier in the week.

UP NEXT

The Condors are in Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. Bakersfield is next home a week from Saturday, on March 22, when they host Star Wars Night against San Jose.

American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2025

