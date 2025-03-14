Comets Acquire Defenseman Tory Dello

March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY. - Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Tory Dello from the Grand Rapids Griffins in exchange for future considerations.

Dello, 28, hails from Lakewood, Illinois, played 27 games this season for the AHL affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings scoring one goal and three assists. The former University of Notre Dame blueliner originally started his professional career with the Griffins before playing two seasons with the Laval Rocket and one with the Chicago Wolves. He has totaled 215 AHL games scoring 13 goals and adding 39 assists for 52 career points.

The Comets are home tonight and Saturday against the Laval Rocket. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

