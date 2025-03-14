Ads' Point Streak Goes to Six
March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Grand Rapids, MI-- Nate Danielson scored the lone goal in the shootout to give the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-2 shootout win over the Milwaukee Admirals Friday at Van Andel Arena.
Despite the loss, Milwaukee gained a point and remains in sole possession of first place in the Central Division with 70 points.
After the Admirals three shooters failed to score, Danielson, the third shooter for the Griffins, was able to put the puck past the stick of Admirals goalie Matt Murray for the win.
Grand Rapids lead 2-0 after one period by scoring a pair of goals just 1:12 apart. First, Austin Watson whipped a shot after a face-off win from the right circle into the goal at 5:27. Then, at 6:39 of the first frame, Sheldon Dries roofed a shot from the left circle after receiving a pass from behind the Admirals goal.
Milwaukee scored the lone goal of the second period. While trying to break out, the Griffins turned the puck over at their blue line. Chase De Leo carried the puck right to left at the blue line and advanced to the left circle. He shot the puck into the net past goalie Sebastian Cossa at 1:15 for his fourth goal of the season.
Cal O'Reilly tied the game 2-2 with a power play goal at 3:09 of the third period. O'Reilly's slap shot from the left point found its way too the back of the net thanks in part to an Anders Bjork screen. Jake Lucchini and Grigori Denisenko picked up the assists.
Murray stopped 34 of 36 shots in the loss for the Admirals.
The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Sat., Mar. 15 to host Hartford.'
