Penguins Dealt 3-1 Loss at Lehigh Valley

March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost their first of two weekend matchups against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 3-1, on Friday night at PPL Center.

Down by one in the second period, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (32-17-7-1) saw many of its best scoring opportunities thwarted by Lehigh Valley goalie Alexei Kolosov or ring off the post. When the dust settled at the end of regulation, Kolosov made 27 saves, including all 12 shots he faced in the third period.

Lehigh Valley wasted no time starting the night's offense, getting a goal from captain Garrett Wilson 70 seconds in.

The Penguins looked to be in trouble when Chase Stillman was tagged with a double-minor penalty for high-sticking eight minutes into the second period, but instead, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton used a shorthanded goal to tie the game. Sam Poulin bullied the Phantoms off the puck, then lobbed it into the slot for Rutger McGroarty to bury his first career shorty.

Ethan Samson put Lehigh Valley back ahead, 2-1, with a power-play goal at 14:22 of the middle frame.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was poised to tie things up before the second intermission, but a two-on-none rush towards Lehigh Valley's crease resulted in Kolosov pulling off a jaw-dropping glove save on Vasily Ponomarev.

Kolosov continued to stay hot in the third period, denying 11 shots in the first 11 and a half minutes of the final frame. Zayde Wisdom ultimately rounded out the scoring on an empty-net goal with 1.4 seconds left.

Penguins goalie Filip Larsson recorded 23 saves on 25 shots faced.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is another tilt with Lehigh Valley, as they wrap up their 12-game season series on Sunday, Mar. 16. The game is scheduled to start at 3:05 p.m. at PPL Center.

The Penguins return home on Friday, Mar. 21 for a visit from the Providence Bruins. The matchup between the Penguins and Bruins is set for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

