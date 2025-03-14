IceHogs Trade Brandon Baddock to Marlies

March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - IceHogs General Manager, Mark Bernard, announced today that Rockford forward Brandon Baddock has been traded to the Toronto Marlies in exchange for future considerations.

"I want to thank Brandon and his family for all of their contributions on and off the ice during the past two seasons," said Bernard. "Brandon and his wife Hannah have made an incredible impact in the Rockford community right from the start of their time here."

Baddock skated in 101 games for the IceHogs over the past two seasons while recording 10 points (3g,7a). The 29-year-old currently paces all Rockford skaters with 86 penalty minutes this season.

"With the roster constraints we have experienced this season regarding the league's Veteran Rule, I wanted to provide Brandon the opportunity to play night in and night out."

The AHL rule limits teams to dress five veterans and one veteran exempt player in the lineup. Rockford held one veteran skater over the limit on its roster.

Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Friday, Mar. 14 at 7pm CT. Click here for tickets .

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.