T-Birds Defense Unable to Withstand Crunch
March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (30-21-2-4) could not undo an early offensive onslaught from the Syracuse Crunch (26-19-8-4), who skated away with a 7-4 win on Friday night at Upstate Medical University Arena.
Former T-Bird Logan Brown got the Crunch started on a high note as he finished off a 2-on-0 breakaway by pounding a Conor Geekie pass into the net behind Colten Ellis just 1:14 into the contest.
Former UMass star Conor Sheary added to the lead just 1:23 later, as he deflected a 2-on-1 pass from Dylan Duke into the gaping net. Brown's second of the game at 5:44 off a rebound in the low slot paced Syracuse to a 3-0 lead before the first official timeout.
Matt Luff and the T-Birds tried to mount a comeback charge, as the veteran tapped a blue-paint rebound behind Matt Tomkins at 8:18 to cut the margin to 3-1. However, that momentum was thwarted when Scott Walford netted his first of the season from the left point to make it a 4-1 Crunch lead.
Walford's goal spelled an early end for Ellis, who was removed from a game for the first time all season after allowing four goals in 13:35.
Luff again sparked the T-Birds at 15:35 when he one-timed a Matthew Peca pass through Tomkins to cut the lead to 4-2. Hunter Skinner followed at 18:11 with an innocent-looking wrist shot that Tomkins missed with the blocker, and despite the slow start, Springfield got to the first intermission down by just one goal, 4-3. Peca assisted on the final two goals, extending his point streak to 12 games, just one back of Scott Perunovich's team record 13-game streak in 2021-22. Luff had two goals and a helper for his first period of work.
Unfortunately, the Crunch mirrored their first-period start for a second time and greeted Vadim Zherenko rudely, as Jack Finley and Daniel Walcott scored power-play and even-strength goals respectively in a 19-second blitz to push the lead to 6-3 just 2:56 into the second.
Gabriel Szturc joined the party at 9:05, connecting on a 3-on-2 drop pass from Declan Carlile to push the lead to 7-3.
Peca finally stopped the Syracuse run, finding the back of the net for the 10th time in 11 games at 10:45 to make it 7-4 on his 27th goal of the campaign.
Syracuse added two more in the final period to cap off their best offensive night of the year as Sheary's second of the night and a hat trick goal by Brown rounded out the scoring.
The T-Birds' magic number to clinch a Calder Cup playoff berth sits at 16, with Hartford still in action at Rockford. Springfield and Syracuse reconvene on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. inside the MassMutual Center to complete the home-and-home series. The T-Birds will also host the Providence Bruins on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. for Sensory-Friendly Sunday at the Thunderdome.
Fans can get their Thunderbirds tickets today by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
Images from this story
|
Springfield Thunderbirds defenseman Corey Schueneman
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2025
- Comets Beaten by Rocket, 4-1 - Utica Comets
- T-Birds Defense Unable to Withstand Crunch - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ty Tullio Added to Wranglers Roster - Calgary Wranglers
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Jet Greaves from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Acquire Defenseman Tory Dello - Utica Comets
- Detroit Trades Tory Dello to New Jersey - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose's Liwiski Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- San Jose Barracuda Sign Defenseman John Gormley - San Jose Barracuda
- IceHogs Trade Brandon Baddock to Marlies - Rockford IceHogs
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Monsters Recall Goaltender Pavel Cajan from ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones - Cleveland Monsters
- Moose Sign Reece Vitelli to Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Nikita Nesterenko from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins Sign Chase Pietila to ATO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Introduce Sensory Bags for Fans with Sensitivities - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Penguins, Game #59 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Opioid Awareness Panel March 22 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Visit IceHogs for Second Time in Franchise History - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors Host Firebirds, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Kyle Capobianco - Texas Stars
- Riding Three Game Win Streak, Rockford Plays Host to Hartford Wolf Pack - Rockford IceHogs
- Weekend Preview: Islanders at Senators - Bridgeport Islanders
- Moose Comeback Cut Short - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- T-Birds Defense Unable to Withstand Crunch
- T-Birds Introduce Sensory Bags for Fans with Sensitivities
- T-Birds to Host Sensory-Friendly Game on Sunday, March 16
- T-Birds G Colten Ellis Named AHL Player of the Week
- Peca Delivers Another Clutch Tally in Comeback Win at Bridgeport