Riding Three Game Win Streak, Rockford Plays Host to Hartford Wolf Pack

March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, Il.- The Rockford IceHogs host the Hartford Wolf Pack tonight at 7 p.m. from the BMO Center. The IceHogs look to extend their win streak to four after a pair of wins at home last weekend against Iowa and Texas.

Drew City- The IceHogs' three-game win streak has been aided by goalie Drew Commesso. The 22-year-old netminder is riding a season-best three-game win streak after a 36 save performance against Texas last Saturday. Over the last three games Commesso has posted a .958 save percentage and one shutout victory. The shutout win over Iowa last Friday was the third of the season for Drew, which eclipsed his two shutouts last season.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 24-25-5-1, 54 points (5th Central Division)

Hartford- 24-28-5-2, 55 points (7th Atlantic Division)

Playoff Push- Rockford has built a ten-point lead over the Iowa Wild and Manitoba Moose for the final playoff spot in the Central Division. The IceHogs clinched the season series over Iowa and have three games remaining against Manitoba. The IceHogs trail the Chicago Wolves for the 4th seed by seven points and have two more mattings with Chicago this season.11 of Rockford's final 17 games this season will be played at the BMO Center.

IceHogs' Veterans Lead The Way- The IceHogs have been carried by a trio of experienced scorers during their current winning streak. Andreas Athanasiou and Brett Seney both have three-game point streaks, while Cole Guttman scored his team-leading 21st goal Saturday night. Zach Sanford has continued to put up points in bunches and has a four-game point streak heading into tonight's matchup. Sanford has registered 18 points in his last 11 games.

Scouting The Wolf Pack- The Hartford Wolf Pack fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena. The loss extended Hartford's road winless stretch to five games. Alex Belzile leads Hartford with 51 points (16G, 35A) through 55 games this season. Goaltender Dylan Garand has gotten the lions share of starts this season with 31 and has a 16-8-6-3 record along with a 2.77 GAA. The Wolf Pack have the third most penalty minutes in the league and their penalty kill checks in at 27th in the AHL.

2024-25 Head-To-Head Matchups:

Dec. 6 @ Hartford L 0-4

Mar. 14 vs Hartford 7 p.m.

