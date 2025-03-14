Ty Tullio Added to Wranglers Roster
March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
Forward Ty Tullio has been reassigned by the Buffalo Sabres from Rochester Americans and loaned to the Calgary Wranglers.
Tullio, fifth round draft pick by the Edmonton Oilers in 2020 has played 147 games in the AHL, putting up 54 points.
