Second of a Back-To-Back Between the Lions and Fuel this Afternoon

March 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







This afternoon at 3:00 p.m. the Lions will be looking for revenge against the Indy Fuel. Coach Éric Bélanger's team fell 5-0 to the Fuel last night and in so doing suffered their first shutout of the season. Even with the loss, however, the Lions remain in third place in the North Division and remain in the race for a playoff spot.

Earlier this morning the Laval Rocket offered a professional tryout contract to standout defenceman Olivier Galipeau. The Lions will have to double up on their efforts as Galipeau contributed 33 points in 45 games.

Fans who can't make it to Colisée Vidéotron can catch all the action on 106.9 Mauricie.

Players to watch:

Lions forward Olivier Archambault leads the team in scoring with 17 goals.

Fuel forward Bryan Lemos potted a goal and added two assists against the Lions last night.

