Game Notes: vs Utah

March 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #56 vs Utah

3/5/22 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: Brett Van Os scored, Lukas Parik made 29 saves on 30 shots and the Rush fired a season-high 50 shots on goal but Rapid City was beaten in a shootout by the Utah Grizzlies, 2-1, Friday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Neither team scored in the shootout until Utah's Charle-Eduard D'Astous netted the game-winner in the seventh round. Peyton Jones made 49 saves on 50 shots in the Utah net.

BOMBS AWAY: Rapid City put up a season-high 50 shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss against Utah. The Rush outshot the Grizzlies, 50-31, in the game. Rapid City fired 21 shots on goal in the second period, while Utah had just six. 21 was the most shots it has had in a single period this season. The Rush are 11-10-1-4 this season when they outshoot an opponent and 3-3-0-3 when recording 40 shots or more.

HOME SWEET HOME: Rapid City began a stretch of nine consecutive home games on Friday with a 2-1 shootout loss to the Utah Grizzlies. The Rush enter this stretch at home coming off six consecutive road games and 12 out of 15 games played away from home. Overall this season, Rapid City is 12-9-3-2 at home and 16-11-1-2 on the road.

POWER OUTAGE: Over its last six games, Rapid City is just 1-for-18 on the power play. The Rush's power play percentage has dropped from 22.7% to 21.2% in that stretch. Despite this cold streak, Rapid City still has the eighth-best power play in the ECHL.

ON THE ROSTER: The Rush swapped NHL contracted goaltenders with the AHL Tucson Roadrunners this week as Josef Korenar was sent to Tucson and David Tendeck was reassigned to the Rush. Tendeck went 1-1-0-0 with a 2.49 goals against average and .915 save percentage in three games for Tucson and Korenar was 2-0-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .957 save percentage in two games for the Rush. Rapid City also signed defenseman Jay Powell to a contract on Thursday. Powell is in his first season as a pro and has two assists in 13 games played for the SPHL Huntsville Havoc.

ODDS AND ENDS: Ryan Zuhlsdorf has points in four-straight games. In seven games since joining the Rush from the Indy Fuel, Zuhlsdorf has five assists. He recorded one goal and three assists in 29 games for Indy this season...Brett Van Os has points in five of his past six games, notching two goals and four assists in that stretch. That comes after he had been held off the scoresheet for five consecutive games...the Rush have points in nine of their past 11 games, and have gone 6-2-1-2 in that stretch.

UP NEXT: The Rush and Grizzlies conclude their weekend on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

