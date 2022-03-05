ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
March 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced Kansas City's Anthony DeLuca has been suspended pending a review and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #708, Kansas City at Wichita, on March 4.
DeLuca was assessed a game misconduct for physical abuse of officials - category II at 3:31 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
DeLuca will miss Kansas City's games vs. Iowa tonight (March 5) and vs. Wichita tomorrow (March 6) and any further discipline will be announced next week.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
