Solar Bears See Point Streak Snapped in 5-2 Loss to Stingrays
March 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Orlando Solar Bears (27-22-4-0) saw a three-game point streak come to an end as they fell to the South Carolina Stingrays (18-29-6-0) by a 5-2 score on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Dylan Fitze recorded a goal and an assist for the Solar Bears, while Justin Florek recorded a goal and two assists for South Carolina, as the Stingrays built a 3-1 lead by the midway point of the second period.
Orlando outshot the Stingrays 36-25, but Ryan Bednard turned in a 34-save performance to get his first win against the Solar Bears this season.
1st Period
SC Goal: Greg DiTomaso (2) at 8:33. Assisted by Ryan Dmowski and Justin Florek.
ORL Goal: Dylan Fitze (8) at 12:24. Assisted by Joe Garreffa and Tristin Langan.
SC Goal: Justin Florek (16) at 17:42. Assisted by Connor Moore and Ryan Dmowski.
SHOTS: ORL 12, SC 4
2nd Period
SC Goal: Karl Boudrias (2) at 9:08. Assisted by Andrew Cherniwchan and Justin Florek.
SHOTS: ORL 13, SC 10
3rd Period
SC Goal: Ryan Dmowski (15) [EN] at 16:20. Assisted by Jade Miller.
ORL Goal: Jake Transit (4) at 18:48. Assisted by Dylan Fitze and Andrew McLean.
SC Goal: Lawton Courtnall (12) [EN] at 19:54.
SHOTS: ORL 11, SC 11
Goaltending
ORL: Brad Barone, 20-for-23
SC: Ryan Bednard, 34-for-36
NOTABLES:
Orlando leads the regular season series with South Carolina by a 4-2-0-0 record; the teams will finish the series with a home-and-home set in early April.
Michael Brodzinski skated in his 200th career ECHL game; he has played in 177 with the Solar Bears, ranking fourth in franchise history.
Tristin Langan assisted on Fitze's goal, moving him into a tie with Brodzinski for the second-most assists in franchise history (81); both are one away from matching Chris LeBlanc (82) as Orlando's all-time assists leader.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their road trip when they visit the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday, March 6 at 3 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host Jacksonville on Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 5, 2022
- Steelheads Slip in Series Finale to Allen, 4-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Atlanta Rallies Back for Shootout Victory in Eighth Straight Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Complete Improbable Comeback to Stun Railers - Maine Mariners
- Mariners Score Four Unanswered to Complete 4-3 Overtime Win over Worcester - Worcester Railers HC
- Rabbits Fall Short of Everblades 3-0, Take Four of Five on Road Trip - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Everblades Swamp the Rabbits with 3-0 Win - Florida Everblades
- Special Teams Lifts Wings over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Royals Rally with Three in the Third - Wheeling Nailers
- Solar Bears See Point Streak Snapped in 5-2 Loss to Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Bednard Celebrates 100th Career Appearance with a 34-Save Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Blank Thunder 4-0 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Indy Takes Second of Two Games in Trois-Rivières - Indy Fuel
- Lions Lose Second Straight to Indy - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Logo, Details Announced for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays: March 5, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - March 5 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Hoelscher and Roy Return to Gladiators from AHL - Atlanta Gladiators
- Doubleheader Saturday as Ryan Lohin Returns - Allen Americans
- Nailers Come to Town as Royals Seek Seventh Straight Win - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: vs Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen Acquire Forward Ethan Szypula from Everblades - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Gameday: Middle Game of 3 Game Rapid City Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Glads with Eyes on Eight Straight - Atlanta Gladiators
- Second of a Back-To-Back Between the Lions and Fuel this Afternoon - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Everblades Seek to Avoid Sweep by Swamp Rabbits - Florida Everblades
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Everblades - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Peyton Jones Dominates in Net as Utah Won 2-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Rally Halted on Friday Night vs. Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Fall in Shootout, 2-1 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Solar Bears See Point Streak Snapped in 5-2 Loss to Stingrays
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays: March 5, 2022
- Brodzinski Dishes out Four Assists as Solar Bears Edge Stingrays 4-3
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays: March 4, 2022
- Barone, Element Lift Solar Bears to 1-0 Win over Icemen