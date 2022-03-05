Solar Bears See Point Streak Snapped in 5-2 Loss to Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Orlando Solar Bears (27-22-4-0) saw a three-game point streak come to an end as they fell to the South Carolina Stingrays (18-29-6-0) by a 5-2 score on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Dylan Fitze recorded a goal and an assist for the Solar Bears, while Justin Florek recorded a goal and two assists for South Carolina, as the Stingrays built a 3-1 lead by the midway point of the second period.

Orlando outshot the Stingrays 36-25, but Ryan Bednard turned in a 34-save performance to get his first win against the Solar Bears this season.

1st Period

SC Goal: Greg DiTomaso (2) at 8:33. Assisted by Ryan Dmowski and Justin Florek.

ORL Goal: Dylan Fitze (8) at 12:24. Assisted by Joe Garreffa and Tristin Langan.

SC Goal: Justin Florek (16) at 17:42. Assisted by Connor Moore and Ryan Dmowski.

SHOTS: ORL 12, SC 4

2nd Period

SC Goal: Karl Boudrias (2) at 9:08. Assisted by Andrew Cherniwchan and Justin Florek.

SHOTS: ORL 13, SC 10

3rd Period

SC Goal: Ryan Dmowski (15) [EN] at 16:20. Assisted by Jade Miller.

ORL Goal: Jake Transit (4) at 18:48. Assisted by Dylan Fitze and Andrew McLean.

SC Goal: Lawton Courtnall (12) [EN] at 19:54.

SHOTS: ORL 11, SC 11

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 20-for-23

SC: Ryan Bednard, 34-for-36

NOTABLES:

Orlando leads the regular season series with South Carolina by a 4-2-0-0 record; the teams will finish the series with a home-and-home set in early April.

Michael Brodzinski skated in his 200th career ECHL game; he has played in 177 with the Solar Bears, ranking fourth in franchise history.

Tristin Langan assisted on Fitze's goal, moving him into a tie with Brodzinski for the second-most assists in franchise history (81); both are one away from matching Chris LeBlanc (82) as Orlando's all-time assists leader.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their road trip when they visit the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday, March 6 at 3 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host Jacksonville on Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

