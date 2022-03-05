Icemen Acquire Forward Ethan Szypula from Everblades

(Jacksonville Icemen) Forward Ethan Szypula with the Florida Everblades(Jacksonville Icemen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has acquired forward Ethan Szypula from the Florida Everblades in exchange for cash considerations.

Szypula, 25, joins the Icemen from the Everblades where he collected an assist in ten appearances this season. The 5-11, 170-pound forward started the 2021-22 season at the University of Western Ontario where he registered eight points in (3g, 5a) in eight games. Szypula, totaled 60 career points with 22 goals during his collegiate career at Western Ontario from 2018-2021.

The London, Ontario resident compiled 181 career points (61g, 120a) in his five seasons with the Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) from 2013-2018.

The Icemen are back in action on Sunday when they play host to the Orlando Solar Bears at Veterans Memorial Arena at 3:00 p.m. Sunday's game is a Publix Family Fun Day! The Icemen will wear special Publix themed jerseys, and fans will have the opportunity to go onto the ice after the game to take a shot on goal.

