Cyclones Rally Falls Just Short to Komets

March 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - A three goal third period nearly helped the 'Clones overcome Fort Wayne, but the Komets ultimately held on for a 5-3 victory Saturday night inside the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The Cyclones see a three game win streak come to a close. The team occupies a playoff spot with a 28-21-3-0 record. Fort Wayne jumps to third in the Central Division with a 28-19-5-1 mark.

- Rymsha scored the lone goal in the first period with 1:06 left. On a scrum in front of the goal, the fourth year pro found a loose puck to tuck by Michael Houser for the 1-0 advantage. Rymsha struck again in the second frame on a pass sent toward the low slot by Willie Corrin where he was able to shoot through the legs of Houser to double the lead.

- The Cyclones responded in the third period with a power play goal banged home in front by Captain Justin Vaive 8:47 into the frame. Vaive leads the team with 19 goals this season and sits at 99 for his Cyclones career.

- 64 seconds later, a failed clear for Fort Wayne allowed Mike Gornall to intercept a puck, then spring Brandon Yeamans in the high slot to wire his second professional goal past Samuel Harvey, making it 2-2 near the midway point of the third.

- Cooper put the Komets back on top 13:45 into the frame. Veteran Kellen Jones sent a pass from the left side of the goal line to Cooper in front of the net to make it 3-2.

- Connor Corcoran would end up scoring the game-winning-goal during a 5-on-3 sequence via a one-timer fed to him by Will Graber. After the goal, Zach Pochiro started an altercation with Matthew Cairns, resulting in Jack Van Boekel, Vaive, and Pochiro and Kellen Jones getting involved in several scrums that ended with a combined 35 penalty minutes being handed out.

- Logan Coomes managed to score and keep the game within one during a 4-on-4 stretch of play in the final minute of the period. It was Coomes first goal as a Cyclones after being acquired last week in a trade with Tulsa. Coomes goal then allowed the Cyclones to pull Houser and have a two skater advantage for part of the final minute, but Cooper found the puck for Fort Wayne and was able to seal the game with an empty net goal, making it 5-3.

- Houser stopped 33 shots for Cincinnati, while Harvey picked up the win making 28 saves.

The Cyclones head back to The Buckeye State for their final meeting with the Toledo Walleye this season on Sunday evening.

