Nailers Come to Town as Royals Seek Seventh Straight Win

March 5, 2022









The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Wheeling Nailers Saturday, Mar. 5 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. This is the fourth of six meetings between the two teams this regular season. The Nailers are 3-2-0 in their last five games while the Royals have won six-straight games.

Reading defeated Wheeling in their last meeting, 4-1, Wednesday, Feb. 23 .at WesBanco Arena.

A four-point game for Kenny Hausinger and 27 save performance from Logan Flodel in his Royals' debut earned Reading's first victory over the Nailers this season. The Royals are 1-1-1 against Wheeling this season.

Erik Jesberger previews the Royals game on Mar. 5, 2022.

An ECHL single game career high four-point night for Hausinger began with one of his three goals in the game 12:05 into the first period. Dominic Cormier extended the Royals lead in the opening period with a wrist shot that beat Stefanos Lekkas glove side.

Hausinger added a three-goal cushion to Reading's lead with the lone goal in the second period before Wheeling answered back in the final period of regulation.Patrick Watling joined Bobby Hampton on an offensive break and buried a cross crease pass from Hampton into the back of Reading's net. Watling's second goal in two games served as the only goal of the game for the Nailers.

With Wheeling's net empty, a strong defensive poke check from Mason Millman and a pass from Trevor Gooch gave Hausinger the puck at the Royals' blue line to deliver a shot into the empty net to complete the hat trick. Hausinger's third goal served as the Royals' fifth hat trick of the season.

The Royals hold first place in the North Division as they play their first of four non-divisional games in 12 days. Reading olds a 29-12-6-1 record with a .677 point percentage. They sit ahead of the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with a .633 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Trois-Rivières in third hoisting a .556 point percentage while Worcester and Maine tie for fourth with .520 point percentages. Adirondack is in last place with a .438 point percentage in 48 games.

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

