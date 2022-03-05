K-Wings Body Slam Monkey, Beat Oilers to End Skid

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (25-26-0-0) scored three power play goals, made some history, snapped an eight game losing streak, and beat the Tulsa Oilers 6-2 on Saturday at Wings Event Center.

It took 42-seconds for the K-Wings to take firm control in this one against the Oilers, and the Kalamazoo special teams was the reason this game ended in lopsided fashion versus Tulsa (26-24-2-2).

Logan Lambdin (21) started the K-Wings assault with a blast from between the circles at the 8:23 mark. But even more impressive was Lambdin's compete level on the play, as he won a puck battle that created a Kalamzoo scoring chance before finding his stick for the score. Erik Bradford (19) and Tyler Rockwell (9) assisted on the goal.

Then just a minute and 18 seconds later, with the K-Wings on the 4 on 3 advantage, Justin Taylor (17) scored his 8th power play goal of the season. On the play, Kyle Blaney (15) found Taylor on the doorstep and the captain lifted a beautiful backhander for the score.

Erik Kattelus (2) took home the second assist on the Taylor goal, notching career point No. 289. Kattelus now sits alone at No. 11 all-time in K-Wings points, passing Kevin Evans.

Kalamazoo kicked off the second period with a power play goal at the :52 mark, as Justin Murray rocketed one from the top of the circles past Tulsa goaltender Daniel Mannella (19-12-1-1).

Tulsa then connected on the power play at the 7:23 mark of the second to make it a 3-1 game.

The K-Wings found the penalty box again just minutes later but no damage was done. With the lead securely intact, it was time for a filthy, tough angle, top shelf goal from Matheson Iacopelli (8) at the 13:27 mark of the second. The scoring play came off the heels of a heads up cross-ice pass from goaltender Trevor Gorsuch (2) to a streaking Lambdin (14).

The K-Wings went into the third up 4-1, and continued to put on the pressure. At the 8:49 mark of the third, Kalamazoo scored it's third PPG of the game, and it was the first career goal for Tanner Nagel (1).

In just his second game with the K-Wings, Nagel chipped home a beautiful centering feed from Tanner Sorenson (26). Lambdin (15) took home his third point of the night with the second assist.

Tulsa finished it's scoring at the 15:33 mark on the power play, but just 24 seconds later Cody Corbett (2) rocketed home the game's final goal. Sorenson (27) and Bradford (20) set up the score with precision.

In a game where 20 minor penalties were assessed, the K-Wings went three for seven on the power play and killed three of five penalty situations.

Trevor Gorsuch (13-18-0-0) made 43 saves on the evening, including fighting off 22 shots in the final frame.

Next up for the K-Wings is the Idaho Steelhead on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.

