Peyton Jones Dominates in Net as Utah Won 2-1

March 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Rapid City, South Dakota - Peyton Jones saved 49 of 50 Rapid City shots through overtime and then he stopped all 7 shots in the shootout before Charle-Edouard D'Astous won the game for the Utah Grizzlies in the 7th round of the shootout in a 2-1 win over the Rapid City Rush on a Friday night at The Monument Ice Arena.

Luka Burzan got Utah on the board 6:22 in. Burzan has 5 goals and 1 assist in his last 7 games. Utah led 1-0 after 1 period despite being outshot 15 to 10 for the period. The Rush tied the game 1-1 as Brett Van Os scored his 8th of the year 13:05 into the second period. Rush outshot Utah 21 to 6 in the second period and 50 to 31 for the game.

Neither team scored in the third period or overtime as both goaltenders stole the show. Rapid City's Lukas Parik saved 29 of 30 and 6 of 7 in the shootout. Peyton Jones all but 1 to earn his 14th win of the season. In his last 9 games Jones has a 6-2 record with a .939 save percentage and a 2.16 goals against average. Jones saved all 7 shots he saw in the shootout. In the bottom of the 7th round D'Astous scored the game winner to give Utah the extra standings point. While the goal won't be added to his regular season total of 19 this season, D'Astous leads the club with 7 game winning goals, which also leads all league defenseman.

Utah's record goes to 31-19-2-1 and .620 points percntage, while Rapid City stays in 3rd place with a .564 points percentage, just .001 behind Idaho for 2nd place in the Mountain Division.

The series continues in Rapid City on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. Utah is now 5-2 vs Rapid City this season. Saturday is the middle game of the series. Utah is now 2-2 on the current 6 game road trip. Next homestand for the Grizz is on March 9, 11-12 vs Kansas City. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Peyton Jones (Utah) - 49 of 50 saves, 7 for 7 in the shootout.

2. Lukas Parik (RC) - 29 of 30 saves, 6 for 7 in the shootout.

3. Ryan Zuhlsdorf (RC) - 1 assist.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.