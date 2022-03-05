Iowa Dominates Kansas City for 7th Straight Win, 6-1
March 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Independence, MO - The Iowa Heartlanders won their seventh straight game, netting the game's first four goals in a 6-1 victory over the Kansas City Mavericks Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Landers have taken their last five road games, a team record. Ryan Kuffner scored three points (1g) to extend to a 17-game points streak. Zach White scored twice.
Iowa scored three times in the first and led 3-0 after one. Kris Bennett scored on the breakaway a minute in, gliding into the zone all alone and stashing it in at the left post.
Kuffner redirected a centering feed and scored on a pass from Zach White eight minutes later to make it 2-0. Ben Sokay tallied with 31 seconds left in the period, jamming in a net front dish from Yuki Miura on the man up, to make it 3-0. Sokay has goals in a team-record six straight games and has 11 on his season.
White assisted the second period's only goal to make it 4-0 at 4:00. Bennett sparked the play, outworking the Mavs to the trapezoid. As he skated to the right goal post, he found White sneaking towards the right slot. White clapped the puck to the top shelf.
Jake Smith and White scored in the third period to put the game away, 6-1.
Corbin Kaczperski earned the game's third star with 26 saves. Daniil Chechelev allowed six goals on 36 shots in defeat.
Iowa returns home for a three-game home stand next week, starting Wed., Mar. 9 at 7:00 p.m. against Fort Wayne for College Night, pres. by Hills Bank. Friday at 7:00 p.m., it's Military Appreciation Night, pres. by GreenState Credit Union with a Camo Stress Ball giveaway. Proceeds from Friday's tickets benefits Salute to Fallen. Iowa hosts Kalamazoo on Saturday, Mar. 12 at 7:00 p.m.
Tavern Blue Fore Packs are available for all home games this season, which includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, VIP Parking and discounts from Tavern Blue restaurant. Tickets for the game are also available by calling 319-569-PUCK.
Upcoming Home Games
Wednesday, Mar. 9th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne - College Night pres. by Hills Bank
Friday, Mar. 11th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne - Military Appreciation Night, pres. by GreenState Credit Union (Camo Stress Ball Giveaway, proceeds benefit Salute to Fallen) + Backpocket Brewing Mug Club Night
Saturday, Mar. 12th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo
Wednesday, Mar. 23rd at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne - game presented by Iowa City Area Association of Realtors
The Heartlanders Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.
