Special Teams Lifts Wings over Oilers
March 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
Kalamazoo, MI - The Oilers fell 6-2 to Kalamazoo at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, MI on Saturday night.
Logan Lambdin kicked the scoring off 8:23 in, wiring a wrister into the top right corner from the high slot to give Kalamazoo a 1-0 lead. Former Oiler Justin Taylor backhanded a power-play tally past Daniel Mannella, extending the lead for Kalamazoo to two.
Justin Murray rifled home a slap shot on the power play just 52 seconds into the middle frame, bringing the score line 3-0 in the Wings' favor. Jackson Leef scored a power-play goal of his own 7:23 into the second period, clapping a blast past Trevor Gorsuch to make it a 3-1 game. The goal was Leef's first goal as an Oiler. Matheson Iacopelli restored Kalamazoo's three-goal lead, roofing an in-tight chance over Mannella's shoulder.
Tanner Nagel tapped home his first ECHL goal at the 8:39 mark of the third period, finishing a feed from Tanner Sorenson and giving Kalamazoo it's third power-play goal en route to a 5-1 lead. Andrew Shewfelt found his second goal as an Oiler, depositing a power-play goal 15:33 into the third. Cody Corbett closed the score line 6-2 in Kalamazoo's favor 24 seconds later, sniping home a low-blocker chance.
The Oilers return home to take on the Allen Americans on Friday, March 11 at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.
