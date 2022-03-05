Growlers Blank Thunder 4-0

The Newfoundland Growlers extended their win streak to three games with a 4-0 shutout victory over the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Gordie Green opened the scoring for Newfoundland six minutes into the first period as he played give and go with Ben Finkelstein before blasting one home to make it 1-0 Growlers.

Pavel Gogolev doubled the hosts advantage midway through the 1st as he took a nifty drop pass from Tyler Boland before sending a hot shot off the crossbar and past Alex Sakellaropoulos. Newfoundland led 2-0 after 20 minutes played.

Jeremy McKenna increased the Growlers lead to three with a powerplay strike from the top of the hashmarks, beating Sakellaropoulos to make it 3-0 Newfoundland after the 2nd.

Marc Johnstone got in on the fun in the third period as he beat Sakellaropoulos five hole after a great centering feed from Finkelstein - his third assist of the game - to bring it to 4-0 Growlers.

Keith Petruzzelli would ensure the Thunder offered no comeback bid as he stopped 30 shots on the night to secure the shutout and a 4-0 win for Newfoundland.

Quick Hits

Pavel Gogolev scored his first goal as a Growler with his first period tally.

The Growlers are unbeaten in six straight contests on home ice.

Newfoundland and Adirondack conclude their series tomorrow afternoon at 4 pm.

Three Stars

1. NFL - K. Petruzzelli

2. NFL - P. Gogolev

3. NFL - B. Finkelstein

