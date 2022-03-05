Glads with Eyes on Eight Straight

March 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - The Atlanta Gladiators (32-17-3-1) look for their eighth straight win tonight against the Norfolk Admirals (18-29-2-2). The Glads have won their last seven contests, and have also won the last four meetings against Norfolk. Tonight is the 11th of 12 meetings against the Admirals, and Atlanta has a 7-3-0-0 record in the season series. The Gladiators now hold the top spot in the South Division.

Scouting the Admirals

The Admirals currently rank sixth out of seven teams in the South Division with a .392 points percentage. Norfolk is just 3-7-0-0 in its last 10 games. The Admirals are currently 11 games below .500, but they are 9-11-1-1 when playing at home. Alex Tonge continues to lead Norfolk with now 41 points (22G-19A) this season, including four goals in his last three games. After seeing Dylan Wells last night in net, it is possible that the Gladiators face Michael Bullion in between Norfolk's pipes. Bullion is 0-2-0-1 this season with a 2.24 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage.

Last Time Out/Last Meeting

On Friday, the Gladiators sunk the Admirals in a 6-2 final. Seven different Gladiators recorded multiple points, including Eric Neiley who turned in a four-point effort with two goals and two assists. Atlanta finished 2-for-3 on the power play and added a shorthanded goal as well.

We're Going Streaking

After a 6-2 victory on Wednesday against Norfolk, the Gladiators have now won seven consecutive games and have secured their longest win streak of the season to date. Over the past seven games, Atlanta has outscored opponents 33-10 for a 4.71 goals-for average and a 1.43 goals-against average. All seven wins have come against the bottom three teams in the South Division. The win streak has helped propel Atlanta to first place in the division.

Nesbitt Takes All-Time Assists Record

With two assists on Mar. 4 against Norfolk, Derek Nesbitt surpassed Brad Schell for sole possession of first place in all-time Gladiators assists. Schell averaged just under an assist per game through six seasons and 262 games with the Glads from 2004-2010. Nesbitt's two helpers on Mar. 4 gave him 248 for his Gladiators career. Nesbitt and Schell played together with the Gwinnett Gladiators for three seasons in 2005-06, 2006-07, and 2007-08. Nesbitt also currently leads the Gladiators franchise in games played, goals, and points.

Quick Kielly

Kameron Kielly scored the fastest goal of the season for the Gladiators when he found the back of the net just 26 seconds into the first period on Mar. 4 against Norfolk. Kielly also recorded the fastest goal scored by Atlanta in a period on Jan. 17 against Florida when he lit the lamp just 21 ticks into the second frame. The 25-year-old ranks fifth in scoring for the Gladiators with 31 points (14G-17A) in just 35 games.

--

WHEN: Saturday, Mar. 5 at 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: Norfolk Scope - Norfolk, Va.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Norfolk Admirals

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

GAME NOTES

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.