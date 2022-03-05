Game Preview: Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays: March 5, 2022

March 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Orlando Solar Bears (27-21-4-0 / .558) continue their five-game road trip with the second of two meetings with the South Carolina Stingrays (17-29-6-0 / .385) tonight at 6:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Solar Bears picked up a 4-3 win on Friday and have earned five of a possible six points in their last three games, while the Stingrays are 0-3-1-0 in their last four contests.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Orlando is 4-1-0-0 against the Stingrays so far in the eight-game regular season series. The Solar Bears have out-scored South Carolina 19-15 in the series.

Brad Barone is expected to make his 18th consecutive start tonight, extending his franchise record. Barone leads the ECHL in wins with 20, games played (37), minutes (2,074) and saves (1,090).

Orlando is 18-2-2-0 when scoring first; its points percentage of .864 when scoring first is the best in the ECHL.

Michael Brodzinski leads the Solar Bears in scoring against the Stingrays with nine points (1g-8a) after logging a season-high four assists in last night's victory; his 25 assists ranks ninth among ECHL defensemen; Brodzinski is expected to play in his 200th career ECHL game tonight.

The Solar Bears are 16-4-4-0 in games decided by one goal this season.

Shawn Element has two goals in his last two games.

Orlando is 2-for-6 (33.3%) on the power play against South Carolina this season.

Nolan Valleau is expected to play in his 100th career game with the Solar Bears tonight; the defenseman has played parts of four seasons with Orlando, logging 60 points (14g-46a).

South Carolina is led in scoring by longtime captain Andrew Cherniwchan, who has 11 points (3g-8a) over his last 11 games.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their road trip when they visit the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday, March 6 at 3 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host Jacksonville on Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

