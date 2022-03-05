Rabbits Fall Short of Everblades 3-0, Take Four of Five on Road Trip

ESTERO, FL - Despite a 28-shot performance by the offense, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell short in their final meeting of the season with the Florida Everblades, 3-0, on Saturday night at Hertz Arena.

Florida scored the opening goal of the game as Alex Aleardi sped to the Swamp Rabbits goal and slid the puck across the line for his 22nd goal of the season. The goal would be reviewed but would stand for the 1-0 Everblades advantage.

In the second period, the Everblades took a 2-0 lead Avery Peterson backhanded the puck into the net at 8:34.

Into the third period, Florida secured the 3-0 final score as Blake Winiecki scored his 25th of the season on a breakaway.

Everblades goaltender Parker Gahagen made 28 saves to record his fourth shutout of the season in the Florida net.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 20-23-4-3, while the Everblades fall to 30-17-4-4. Greenville leaves the state of Florida with eight of the possible 10 points from its five games.

The Swamp Rabbits return home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Wednesday, March 9, to welcome the Norfolk Admirals for a 7:05 p.m. meeting.

