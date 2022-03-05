Rabbits Fall Short of Everblades 3-0, Take Four of Five on Road Trip
March 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
ESTERO, FL - Despite a 28-shot performance by the offense, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell short in their final meeting of the season with the Florida Everblades, 3-0, on Saturday night at Hertz Arena.
Florida scored the opening goal of the game as Alex Aleardi sped to the Swamp Rabbits goal and slid the puck across the line for his 22nd goal of the season. The goal would be reviewed but would stand for the 1-0 Everblades advantage.
In the second period, the Everblades took a 2-0 lead Avery Peterson backhanded the puck into the net at 8:34.
Into the third period, Florida secured the 3-0 final score as Blake Winiecki scored his 25th of the season on a breakaway.
Everblades goaltender Parker Gahagen made 28 saves to record his fourth shutout of the season in the Florida net.
With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 20-23-4-3, while the Everblades fall to 30-17-4-4. Greenville leaves the state of Florida with eight of the possible 10 points from its five games.
The Swamp Rabbits return home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Wednesday, March 9, to welcome the Norfolk Admirals for a 7:05 p.m. meeting.
Swamp Rabbits Single Game Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 5, 2022
- Steelheads Slip in Series Finale to Allen, 4-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Atlanta Rallies Back for Shootout Victory in Eighth Straight Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Complete Improbable Comeback to Stun Railers - Maine Mariners
- Mariners Score Four Unanswered to Complete 4-3 Overtime Win over Worcester - Worcester Railers HC
- Rabbits Fall Short of Everblades 3-0, Take Four of Five on Road Trip - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Everblades Swamp the Rabbits with 3-0 Win - Florida Everblades
- Special Teams Lifts Wings over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Royals Rally with Three in the Third - Wheeling Nailers
- Solar Bears See Point Streak Snapped in 5-2 Loss to Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Bednard Celebrates 100th Career Appearance with a 34-Save Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Blank Thunder 4-0 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Indy Takes Second of Two Games in Trois-Rivières - Indy Fuel
- Lions Lose Second Straight to Indy - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Logo, Details Announced for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays: March 5, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - March 5 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Hoelscher and Roy Return to Gladiators from AHL - Atlanta Gladiators
- Doubleheader Saturday as Ryan Lohin Returns - Allen Americans
- Nailers Come to Town as Royals Seek Seventh Straight Win - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: vs Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen Acquire Forward Ethan Szypula from Everblades - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Gameday: Middle Game of 3 Game Rapid City Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Glads with Eyes on Eight Straight - Atlanta Gladiators
- Second of a Back-To-Back Between the Lions and Fuel this Afternoon - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Everblades Seek to Avoid Sweep by Swamp Rabbits - Florida Everblades
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Everblades - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Peyton Jones Dominates in Net as Utah Won 2-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Rally Halted on Friday Night vs. Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Fall in Shootout, 2-1 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Rabbits Fall Short of Everblades 3-0, Take Four of Five on Road Trip
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Everblades
- Zimmer Strikes Early, Fitzpatrick Blanks Everblades for 2-0 Swamp Rabbits Victory
- Cameron Scores Late, Swamp Rabbits Top Everblades 3-2 to Win Third Straight
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Everblades