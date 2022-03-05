ECHL Transactions - March 5

March 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 5, 2022: CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Carlos Fornaris, F

Trois-Rivieres:

Fabien Laniel, D

Julien Houle, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Ryan Lohin, F assigned by Charlotte

Add Kolten Olynek, F activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Hugo Roy, F returned from loan to Belleville

Add Mitch Hoelscher, F assigned by Belleville

Delete Matt Gomercic, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati: Add Joe Manchurek, F activated from reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Tyler Kobryn, F activated from reserve

Delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Justin Woods, D activated from reserve

Add John Schiavo, F activated from reserve

Delete Greg Moro, D placed on reserve

Delete Garrett Clarke, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Connor Doherty, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Nick Master, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F activated rom Injured Reserve

Delete Brendan Soucie, F placed on reserve

Delete Brendan St-Louis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/21)

Newfoundland:

Add Riley McCourt, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Maurizio Colella, F placed on reserve

Delete Marcus Power, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)

Reading:

Add Kirill Ustimenko, G assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Add Patrick McNally, D activated from reserve

Delete Hayden Hawkey, G placed on reserve

Delete Dominic Cormier, D placed on reserve

Delete Mike Chen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/13)

South Carolina:

Add Barret Kirwin, F activated from reserve

Delete Carter Cowlthorp, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Jason Imbeault, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Alexis Guilbault, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Eliott St-Pierre, D activated from reserve

Delete Olivier Galipeau, D loaned to Laval

Tulsa:

Add Jordan Ernst, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Dylan Sadowy, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Brian Matesevac, G added as EBUG

Delete Louis-Philippe Guindon, G loaned to Laval

Wichita

Delete Matteo Gennaro, F recalled by Bakersfield

Worcester:

Add Ethan Price, F activated from reserve

Delete Ross Olsson, F placed on reserve

