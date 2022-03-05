ECHL Transactions - March 5
March 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 5, 2022: CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Carlos Fornaris, F
Trois-Rivieres:
Fabien Laniel, D
Julien Houle, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Ryan Lohin, F assigned by Charlotte
Add Kolten Olynek, F activated from reserve
Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Hugo Roy, F returned from loan to Belleville
Add Mitch Hoelscher, F assigned by Belleville
Delete Matt Gomercic, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati: Add Joe Manchurek, F activated from reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Tyler Kobryn, F activated from reserve
Delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Justin Woods, D activated from reserve
Add John Schiavo, F activated from reserve
Delete Greg Moro, D placed on reserve
Delete Garrett Clarke, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Connor Doherty, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Nick Master, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F activated rom Injured Reserve
Delete Brendan Soucie, F placed on reserve
Delete Brendan St-Louis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/21)
Newfoundland:
Add Riley McCourt, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Maurizio Colella, F placed on reserve
Delete Marcus Power, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)
Reading:
Add Kirill Ustimenko, G assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Add Patrick McNally, D activated from reserve
Delete Hayden Hawkey, G placed on reserve
Delete Dominic Cormier, D placed on reserve
Delete Mike Chen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/13)
South Carolina:
Add Barret Kirwin, F activated from reserve
Delete Carter Cowlthorp, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Jason Imbeault, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Alexis Guilbault, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Eliott St-Pierre, D activated from reserve
Delete Olivier Galipeau, D loaned to Laval
Tulsa:
Add Jordan Ernst, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Dylan Sadowy, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Brian Matesevac, G added as EBUG
Delete Louis-Philippe Guindon, G loaned to Laval
Wichita
Delete Matteo Gennaro, F recalled by Bakersfield
Worcester:
Add Ethan Price, F activated from reserve
Delete Ross Olsson, F placed on reserve
