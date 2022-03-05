Thunder Rally Halted on Friday Night vs. Kansas City

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita returned to INTRUST Bank Arena on Friday night for the first time in two weeks, losing to Kansas City by a 2-1 final.

Peter Crinella recorded his 21st goal of the season while Stefan Fournier and Michal Stinil collected helpers. Jake Theut suffered the loss, stopping 28 shots he faced.

Garrett Clarke put the Mavericks on the board with four minutes to go in the first. After Kansas City won a faceoff, Clarke fired a shot past Theut through traffic to make it 1-0.

In the second, Mike Lee tallied a power play goal at 13:20 to make it 2-0. He fired a one-timer past Theut from the right faceoff circle for his 10th of the year.

With one second left on the clock in the second, Crinella tallied a power play goal to cut the lead to 2-1. He found a rebound off a shot from Fournier and popped it in before the frame ended.

In the third, Wichita outshot the Mavericks 16-7 and had three wild netmouth scrambles. Matt Greenfield held the fort with some outstanding saves and preserved the win for the visitors.

Wichita has five power play goals over its last three games.

Crinella has points in three-straight. Fournier has four points over his last three games. Stinil extended his point-streak to four and has four assists over his last three outings.

The Thunder are off tomorrow, but return to action on Sunday afternoon in Independence against Kansas City starting at 4:05 p.m.

