Lions Lose Second Straight to Indy

March 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







For the second time in less than 48 hours, coach Éric Bélanger's Lions hit the ice against the Indy Fuel this afternoon.

Indy's Jared Thomas opened the scoring in the first period when he put one past Lions netminder Philippe Desrosiers. Less than a minute later William Leblanc replied for the Lions to even the score, much to the delight of the fans at Colisée Vidéotron. The two teams entered the intermission knotted at 1-1.

Lions captain Cédric Montminy scored his 15th of the season to open the second period and give the Lions a 2-1 lead. The Fuel followed that up with a goal of their own courtesy Spencer Watson and at the end of the second period the score was 2-2.

The third period started with the Fuel's Riley McKay giving Indy a 3-2 lead, but less than two minutes later Trois-Rivières' Hayden Shaw's powerful shot found the back of the Fuel net and the score was once again tied. Just over three minutes later Indy took the lead yet again on a goal by C.J. Eick. And that's the way the game ended, with the final score Indy-4, Lions-3.

Next stop for the Lions is Newfoundland, where the team will start a four-game series against the Growlers on Wednesday night.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.