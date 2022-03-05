Doubleheader Saturday as Ryan Lohin Returns
March 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced today that forward Ryan Lohan has been assigned to the Americans from Charlotte (AHL).
Ryan Lohin rejoins Allen after spending the last three months in the American Hockey League with the Charlotte Checkers. In the three months in the AHL, he appeared in just 11 games (2 goals and 2 assists).
Lohin last played with the Americans on November 6th in Kansas City, where he scored two goals in 19 minutes of action.
The Americans continue their weekend's series tonight against the Idaho Steelheads. The game gets underway at 7:05 pm. It's O'Reilly McDonalds Night, along with the 13th annual Teddy Bear Toss Game.
Don't miss the final game of the Americans College Classic as SMU faces DBU in the Championship Game. Doors open at 3:00 pm, with the puck drop scheduled for 3:30 pm. One ticket gets you in the doors for both games. Call 972-912-1000 for ticket information.
Chad Costello of the Allen Americans
