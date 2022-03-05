Hoelscher and Roy Return to Gladiators from AHL

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Friday that forward Mitchell Hoelscher has been loaned to the team from the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League and that Hugo Roy has returned on loan from Belleville as well.

Hoelscher, 22, has appeared in six games with the Gladiators this season and racked up 10 points (3G-7A) in that span. The rookie last skated with Atlanta on Jan. 22 against the Florida Everblades. Hoelscher has tabbed one assist in five contests with Belleville this season. The Waterloo, Ontario native was originally selected by the New Jersey Devils in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Roy, 24, owns 14 points (12G-2A) in 20 games with Atlanta this season. The 6-foot-1 forward last appeared with the Glads on Feb. 6 against the Norfolk Admirals. Roy was able to notch his first AHL goal with Belleville on Feb. 12 and has appeared in seven total games with the B-Sens.

Both Hoelscher and Roy will join the team on Saturday during Atlanta's road trip to Norfolk, Virginia and North Charleston, South Carolina.

