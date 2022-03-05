Indy Takes Second of Two Games in Trois-Rivières

QUEBEC CITY, QC - Coming off a shutout win the night before, the Indy Fuel won their second game in a row against the Trois-Rivières Lions 4-3 on Sunday. Fuel goaltender Cale Morris continued his strong performance from the previous night, stopping 32 of the 35 shots that came his way.

45 seconds into the game, the Fuel's Karl El-Mir and Jonathan Joannette were given roughing penalties. Jared Thomas got Indy on the board first just over halfway through the first period, but Trois-Rivières' William Leblanc evened the score less than a minute later. The Fuel successfully killed three consecutive penalties including a 5-on-3 and the first period ended with a score of 1-1.

Two minutes into the second, the Lions' Cedric Montminy scored a power play goal after a tripping call on Chris Cameron. The Fuel killed two more penalties during the period but were unable to capitalize on their own two power play chances. The period once again ended in a tie after Spencer Watson tied the game with two and a half minutes left.

Riley McKay scored a minute and a half into the final frame to make it 3-2 Fuel, but the Lions tied it up again with a power play goal after Jared Thomas was given a tripping penalty. CJ Eick gave Indy back their lead a little over three minutes after that. Trois-Rivières thought they had tied the game with 16 seconds remaining, but after a review it was determined there was no goal, giving the Fuel the 4-3 win, their second in a row against the Lions. This marked the Fuel's first back-to-back wins since February 6.

