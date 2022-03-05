Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Everblades

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (20-22-4-3) vs. Florida Everblades (30-17-4-4)

March 5, 2022 | 7:00 PM | Regular Season Game #50

Hertz Arena | Estero, FL

Referees: Trevor Wohlford (38)

Linesmen: Jason Lortie (50), Tannum Wyonzek (74)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 7:15PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley on the call

EVERBLADES SEASON SERIES

Season Series Record:

Overall: (5-3-1-0) Home: (3-3-1-0) Away: (2-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

March 4, 2022 Greenville 2 at Florida 0

Next Meeting:

N/A

QUICK BITS

FRIDAY NIGHT FUN:

The Swamp Rabbits came out of the gate hot on Friday night and established a 2-0 lead in the first period and fought to maintain it until the final buzzer. Max Zimmer scored the game's first goal just 0:14 into the first frame. Bryce Reddick added another at 7:16, a shot that came from the goal line. The second period had no goals and no shortage of penalties. Five penalties were dolled out in the second frame which led to three power-play opportunities for the Swamp Rabbits. Evan Fitzpatrick was a brick wall in the third period making miraculous saves left and right. Fitzpatrick recorded his second career shutout just two games after recording his first.

SCOUTING THE EVERBLADES:

The Rabbits take on the Everblades on Saturday night for the final game of the season series. Florida holds third place in the South Division with a record of 30-17-4-4 and has outscored opponents 183-145 this season. The high scoring Florida offense contains three of the ECHL's top-10 leading scorers, Blake Winiecki (2), John McCarron (3) and Joe Pendenza (10). Additionally Winiecki and McCarron are tied for the second most goals in the ECHL this season with 22 while the leader has scored 24 times. Winiecki leads the Everblades' scoring efforts, recording 57 points this season (24g, 33a). Parker Gahagen has been the primary netminder for the Everblades, recording a record of 12-8-1-1, 2.27GAA and .920SV%. Gahagen is ranked fourth among ECHL goaltenders for goals against average and fifth in the save percentage category.

FITZTASTIC:

Swamp Rabbits goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick is on a roll earning three consecutive wins, including two shutout victories. Fitzpatrick faced 93 shots over the last three games, stopping a whopping 91 that came his way. Fitzpatrick holds a 6-9-2-0 record this season and posts a 2.57GAA and .913SV%: he is one of two Swamp Rabbits goaltenders ranked in the top 15 in the ECHL.

MILESTONE MAX:

Max Zimmer appeared in his 100th professional game on Friday night against the Everblades. Zimmer gave the Rabbits a lead just 0:14 into the game that ended in a 2-0 Swamp Rabbits win. Zimmer has played 85 games for the Swamp Rabbits and 15 with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL. Zimmer has 58 points in the ECHL (31g, 27a) and two points in the AHL (2a). This season in Greenville, Zimmer has recorded 24 points in 29 games (13g, 11a).

WHAT'S ON TAP:

The Rabbits travel home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. The Admirals hold sixth place in the South Division with an 18-29-2-2 record. Norfolk has struggled on both sides of the puck for much of the season, ranking 26th in the ECHL for both goals for and goals against, they have been outscored 188-130 by opponents this season. Alex Tonge has been the primary scorer for the Admirals, recording 41 points in his 46 games this season (22g, 19a). Dylan Wells has seen most of the action in goal, boasting an 11-14-1-0 record, 3.75GAA and .892SV%. Wells is tied with Ryan Bednard of the South Carolina Stingrays for most shootout wins in the ECHL (3) and also holds a perfect shootout percentage stopping all eight shots he has faced.

