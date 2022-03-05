Steelheads Slip in Series Finale to Allen, 4-2

ALLEN, Texas - The Idaho Steelheads (29-23-3) fell behind and could not climb out in the final game of the season series against the Allen Americans (23-22-7), falling 4-2 on Saturday night from Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads came out firing again to open the contest and nearly had the first tally of the game within the opening half of the frame. However, a video review called the goal back to keep the road side off the board. In the second period, the Americans struck twice within the first eight minutes to jump out to a 2-0 lead. During a late 4-on-4, Steelheads defenseman Darren Brady (18:18 2nd) ripped a shot from the right circle to cut the lead in half, however the Americans answered on the next shift to spread the lead back to two. In the third period, the Americans tacked on another tally, and despite a late goal by Steelheads forward Frederic Letourneau (18:35 3rd), time ran out in the 4-2 result.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. ALN - Luke Peressini (win, 32-34 saved)

2. ALN - Josh Winquist (two goals)

3. ALN - Jack Combs (goal, assist)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Darren Brady (D) - goal in the second period

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Darren Brady: Brady posted points in back-to-back games to open the road trip, adding to his point streak now standing at four games with four points (1-3-4).

CATCH OF THE DAY

Steelheads forward A.J. White hit another team milestone in the loss on Saturday. With his assist in the second period, the Dearborn, Mich. native took sole possession of fifth place on the Steelheads' ECHL all-time scoring list at 174 points, breaking the tie with forward Mark Derlago ('09-'11) for that marker. He sits behind defenseman Darrell Hay ('03-'05, '06-'09) at 197 points for fourth on the all-time list. White is having a career season, leading the team with 48 points (19-29-48) and leading in all three scoring categories.

ATTENDANCE: 3,453

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads play their lone game against the Kalamazoo Wings on Tuesday, Mar. 8 at 5:00 p.m. MT from Wings Event Center. Coverage begins at 5:00 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket & FloHockey.tv.

