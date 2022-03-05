Logo, Details Announced for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL, in conjunction with the Norfolk Admirals, unveiled on Saturday the logo for the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, as well as other details surrounding the League's midseason showcase.

The event's logo, designed by Rose Harvest Design, prominently features the Admirals' anchor and the Warrior logo in the traditional navy blue and gold of the host team.

The 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will consist of a tournament featuring the ECHL All-Stars and the Norfolk Admirals, with an integrated skills competition with points counting towards each team's score.

The game will take place on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Norfolk Scope Arena. Other events in the City of Norfolk include the official induction ceremony of the 15th Class of the ECHL Hall of Fame and the All-Star Fan Fest. The Norfolk Admirals will announce ticket information and availability at a later date.

The 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic marks the second time Norfolk has hosted the event after hosting the League's second-ever event in 1994. Norfolk joins Reading (2005 and 2009) as the only two-time hosts in ECHL All-Star Classic history. The ECHL All-Star Classic traditionally generates over $1 million in economic impact as guests, players, coaches, and fans occupy hotel rooms and spend three days in the host city.

