Logo, Details Announced for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
March 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL, in conjunction with the Norfolk Admirals, unveiled on Saturday the logo for the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, as well as other details surrounding the League's midseason showcase.
The event's logo, designed by Rose Harvest Design, prominently features the Admirals' anchor and the Warrior logo in the traditional navy blue and gold of the host team.
The 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will consist of a tournament featuring the ECHL All-Stars and the Norfolk Admirals, with an integrated skills competition with points counting towards each team's score.
The game will take place on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Norfolk Scope Arena. Other events in the City of Norfolk include the official induction ceremony of the 15th Class of the ECHL Hall of Fame and the All-Star Fan Fest. The Norfolk Admirals will announce ticket information and availability at a later date.
The 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic marks the second time Norfolk has hosted the event after hosting the League's second-ever event in 1994. Norfolk joins Reading (2005 and 2009) as the only two-time hosts in ECHL All-Star Classic history. The ECHL All-Star Classic traditionally generates over $1 million in economic impact as guests, players, coaches, and fans occupy hotel rooms and spend three days in the host city.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 5, 2022
- Lions Lose Second Straight to Indy - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Logo, Details Announced for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays: March 5, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - March 5 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Hoelscher and Roy Return to Gladiators from AHL - Atlanta Gladiators
- Doubleheader Saturday as Ryan Lohin Returns - Allen Americans
- Nailers Come to Town as Royals Seek Seventh Straight Win - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: vs Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen Acquire Forward Ethan Szypula from Everblades - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Gameday: Middle Game of 3 Game Rapid City Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Glads with Eyes on Eight Straight - Atlanta Gladiators
- Second of a Back-To-Back Between the Lions and Fuel this Afternoon - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Everblades Seek to Avoid Sweep by Swamp Rabbits - Florida Everblades
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Everblades - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Peyton Jones Dominates in Net as Utah Won 2-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Rally Halted on Friday Night vs. Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Fall in Shootout, 2-1 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.