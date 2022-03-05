Atlanta Rallies Back for Shootout Victory in Eighth Straight Win

NORFOLK, Va. - The Atlanta Gladiators (33-17-3-1) came back to defeat the Norfolk Admirals (18-29-2-3) in a 5-4 shootout victory on Saturday evening. Derek Topatigh lit the lamp with under a minute remaining in regulation to tie the game for the Glads, and then Eric Neiley and Derek Nesbitt sealed Atlanta's eighth straight win with shootout goals.

First Star: Mitchell Hoelscher (ATL) - goal, assist

Second Star: Alex Tonge (NOR) - goal, assist

Third Star: Cody Milan (NOR) - goal, assist

Norfolk started the scoring early in the first period after Cody Milan found the back of the net from the low slot (1:15).

Norfolk took a 2-0 advantage late in the first period after Alex Tonge scored on a breakaway opportunity (14:24).

Atlanta cut the deficit down to 2-1 early in the second period when Hugo Roy scored on a rebound opportunity (2:25). Derek Nesbitt fired a shot that deflected off the Norfolk goaltender Dylan Wells to Roy who collected it and fired it into the back of the net.

The Admirals jumped out to a 3-1 lead four minutes later when Sam Thibault scored off a wrister from the low slot (6:22).

The Glads cut the lead down to 3-2 on a power-play opportunity late in the second period after Tim Davison blasted a slap shot that Kamerin Nault deflected past Wells (12:49).

Just one minute later, Kyle Rhodes scored for Norfolk to make it a 4-2 game (14:09).

Atlanta brought the game back to 4-3 late in the second period after Mitchell Hoelscher snagged the puck out of the air, placed it down on the ice, and fired it past Wells (16:57).

With under one minute left in the game and the Atlanta goaltender Chris Nell pulled for an extra skater, Eric Neiley tapped the disc to Derek Topatigh in the low slot who blasted a slap shot past Wells to tie the game at 4-4 (19:07).

After a scoreless overtime period, Nell shut down Blake Murray and Tonge for Norfolk to start the shootout. Neiley struck on Atlanta's first attempt in the shootout, and then Nesbitt went five-hole on Wells to seal the Gladiators' eighth straight win.

The Gladiators outshot the Admirals 42-19 in the contest.

The Gladiators take the ice again Sunday afternoon at 3:05 PM against the South Carolina Stingrays at the North Charleston Coliseum.

