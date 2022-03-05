Atlanta Rallies Back for Shootout Victory in Eighth Straight Win
March 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - The Atlanta Gladiators (33-17-3-1) came back to defeat the Norfolk Admirals (18-29-2-3) in a 5-4 shootout victory on Saturday evening. Derek Topatigh lit the lamp with under a minute remaining in regulation to tie the game for the Glads, and then Eric Neiley and Derek Nesbitt sealed Atlanta's eighth straight win with shootout goals.
First Star: Mitchell Hoelscher (ATL) - goal, assist
Second Star: Alex Tonge (NOR) - goal, assist
Third Star: Cody Milan (NOR) - goal, assist
Norfolk started the scoring early in the first period after Cody Milan found the back of the net from the low slot (1:15).
Norfolk took a 2-0 advantage late in the first period after Alex Tonge scored on a breakaway opportunity (14:24).
Atlanta cut the deficit down to 2-1 early in the second period when Hugo Roy scored on a rebound opportunity (2:25). Derek Nesbitt fired a shot that deflected off the Norfolk goaltender Dylan Wells to Roy who collected it and fired it into the back of the net.
The Admirals jumped out to a 3-1 lead four minutes later when Sam Thibault scored off a wrister from the low slot (6:22).
The Glads cut the lead down to 3-2 on a power-play opportunity late in the second period after Tim Davison blasted a slap shot that Kamerin Nault deflected past Wells (12:49).
Just one minute later, Kyle Rhodes scored for Norfolk to make it a 4-2 game (14:09).
Atlanta brought the game back to 4-3 late in the second period after Mitchell Hoelscher snagged the puck out of the air, placed it down on the ice, and fired it past Wells (16:57).
With under one minute left in the game and the Atlanta goaltender Chris Nell pulled for an extra skater, Eric Neiley tapped the disc to Derek Topatigh in the low slot who blasted a slap shot past Wells to tie the game at 4-4 (19:07).
After a scoreless overtime period, Nell shut down Blake Murray and Tonge for Norfolk to start the shootout. Neiley struck on Atlanta's first attempt in the shootout, and then Nesbitt went five-hole on Wells to seal the Gladiators' eighth straight win.
The Gladiators outshot the Admirals 42-19 in the contest.
The Gladiators take the ice again Sunday afternoon at 3:05 PM against the South Carolina Stingrays at the North Charleston Coliseum.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 5, 2022
- Iowa Dominates Kansas City for 7th Straight Win, 6-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Rally Falls Just Short to Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Steelheads Slip in Series Finale to Allen, 4-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Atlanta Rallies Back for Shootout Victory in Eighth Straight Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Complete Improbable Comeback to Stun Railers - Maine Mariners
- Mariners Score Four Unanswered to Complete 4-3 Overtime Win over Worcester - Worcester Railers HC
- Rabbits Fall Short of Everblades 3-0, Take Four of Five on Road Trip - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Everblades Swamp the Rabbits with 3-0 Win - Florida Everblades
- Special Teams Lifts Wings over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Royals Rally with Three in the Third - Wheeling Nailers
- Solar Bears See Point Streak Snapped in 5-2 Loss to Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Bednard Celebrates 100th Career Appearance with a 34-Save Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Blank Thunder 4-0 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Indy Takes Second of Two Games in Trois-Rivières - Indy Fuel
- Lions Lose Second Straight to Indy - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Logo, Details Announced for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays: March 5, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - March 5 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Hoelscher and Roy Return to Gladiators from AHL - Atlanta Gladiators
- Doubleheader Saturday as Ryan Lohin Returns - Allen Americans
- Nailers Come to Town as Royals Seek Seventh Straight Win - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: vs Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen Acquire Forward Ethan Szypula from Everblades - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Gameday: Middle Game of 3 Game Rapid City Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Glads with Eyes on Eight Straight - Atlanta Gladiators
- Second of a Back-To-Back Between the Lions and Fuel this Afternoon - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Everblades Seek to Avoid Sweep by Swamp Rabbits - Florida Everblades
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Everblades - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Peyton Jones Dominates in Net as Utah Won 2-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Rally Halted on Friday Night vs. Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Fall in Shootout, 2-1 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.