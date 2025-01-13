San Diego FC Acquires Midfielder Onni Valakari on Loan from Pafos FC

January 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has acquired midfielder Onni Valakari on loan from Cypriot side Pafos FC through the 2025 MLS season with a Club option for 2026. Valakari will occupy a 2025 International Roster Slot and will be added to the roster upon receipt of his P-1 Visa.

"Valakari is a high-level attacking midfielder who brings an exciting profile to our roster," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "His elegant playing style and ability to contribute in the final third will strengthen our attack. We're excited to introduce him to the team as we kickoff our preseason this week."

Valakari, 25, joins SDFC from Cypriot First Division club Pafos FC, where he made 159 appearances, scoring 46 goals and providing 19 assists across all competitions, including two appearances in the UEFA Europa League Qualifiers. In 2024, Valakari had a brief loan spell with Swedish top-flight club AIK Fotboll, registering 10 appearances, two goals, and two assists.

Born in Motherwell, Finland, Valakari began his youth career at Seinäjoen Jalkapallokerho (SJK) in Finland's Veikkausliiga, making his professional debut in the Finnish Cup on January 20, 2017. He later joined Turun Palloseura (TPS) in Finland's Ykkösliiga in 2017, where he made 33 appearances, scored 11 goals, and provided two assists across all competitions.

In 2018 Valakari moved to Norway's Eliteserien with Tromsø IL, where he made 45 appearances (39 starts), scoring nine goals and one assist before joining Pafos FC in 2020.

Internationally, Valakari has earned 11 senior caps for Finland, including five appearances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He netted his first senior international goal in a 2-0 friendly win against France on November 11, 2020. Valakari has also represented Finland at the U-18, U-19, and U-21 levels, earning 24 caps and scoring seven goals. Onni is the son of former FC Dallas midfielder Simo Valakari.

Transaction: SDFC acquire midfielder Onni Valakari on Loan from Pafos FC through the 2025 MLS season with a Club option for 2026. Valakari will occupy a 2025 International Roster Slot and will be added to the roster upon receipt of his P-1 Visa.

Name: Onni Valakari

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6-2

Weight: 181 lbs

Born: Aug. 18, 1999

Age: 25

Birthplace: Motherwell, Finland

Previous Club: Pafos FC

Pronunciation: Oh-nee Vah-Lah-Kah-Ree

