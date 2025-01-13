Toronto FC Receive up to $250,000 in GAM from CF Montréal for the Right of First Refusal for Forward Prince Owusu
January 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
Toronto FC announced that the club has acquired $175,000 in 2025 and 2026 General Allocation Money from CF Montréal in exchange for the Right of First Refusal for forward Prince Owusu. The Reds can receive up to an additional $75,000 in conditional GAM from Montréal if certain performance metrics are met.
TRANSACTION: Toronto FC acquire $175,000 in 2025 and 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) - $100,000 in 2025 GAM and $75,000 in 2026 GAM - from CF Montréal in exchange for the Right of First Refusal for forward Prince Owusu. TFC can receive up to an additional $75,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance metrics are met.
