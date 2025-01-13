Charlotte FC Reacquires Pep Biel on Loan from Olympiacos

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has acquired Spanish attacking midfielder Pep Biel from Olympiacos on loan until August 1, 2025.

Biel returns to the Club after featuring 11 times across all competitions where he scored two goals and added three assists.

The Spaniard will not occupy a Designated Player slot but will take up an international roster slot.

"We wanted Pep to return to the Club in 2025 and we're delighted to finalize a loan that sees him back in Charlotte where he played an integral role last season," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "Pep showed his versatility last year and gives us added flexibility in our attacking options. He will benefit from a full preseason with Dean and the rest of the squad, and we're excited to see him back on the pitch this week."

In 2024, Biel arrived in Charlotte during the secondary transfer window from Super League Greece side Olympiacos where he scored 12 goals and added eight assists in 59 matches.

The Spaniard caught the eye of the Greek giants following a 60-goal contribution tenure at FC Copenhagen. His 32 goals and 28 assists for the Danish Superliga side included a Danish league title, multiple runs to the knockout stages of European competition, and the personal accolade of being named club player of the season in 2021/2022.

During that season, the Spaniard scored 18 goals and added 15 assists in all competitions. Biel helped Copenhagen qualify for the Champions League in August 2022 before joining Olympiacos.

The midfielder began his career in Spain in the Balearic Islands with local club CE Constancia before eventually making his way to Real Zaragoza. Biel made 23 appearances in the Spanish second division with 10 goal contributions before moving to Denmark.

Biel played 11 matches for Augsburg in the German Bundesliga after being loaned from Olympiacos in February 2024.

Transaction: Charlotte FC acquires attacking midfielder Pep Biel on loan from Olympiacos until August 1, 2025

